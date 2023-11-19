Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 34,511 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,511 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cato were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cato by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 18,606 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Cato in the second quarter worth $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cato by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cato by 0.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 261,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cato by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Cato Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CATO opened at $6.99 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.92 million, a P/E ratio of -99.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85.

Cato Dividend Announcement

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $158.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Cato’s dividend payout ratio is presently -971.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Cato Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

