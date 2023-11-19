Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 397,912 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,912 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Snap by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 630,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Snap by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Snap by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 131,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $2,584,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 28,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $251,429.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,343,530 shares in the company, valued at $20,787,111.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 28,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $251,429.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,343,530 shares in the company, valued at $20,787,111.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $129,090.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 469,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,969.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,462,173 shares of company stock worth $13,455,654 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

