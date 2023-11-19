Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 51,132 Shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,132 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DLH were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DLH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DLH by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in DLH by 11.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in DLH in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DLH in the first quarter worth $200,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $201.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, StockNews.com raised DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

