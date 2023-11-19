Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 564,620 Shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,620 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Price Performance

NISN opened at $2.61 on Friday. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

