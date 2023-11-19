Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 7,405 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $911,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,153. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $112.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.03.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

