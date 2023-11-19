Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 967 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 75.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 107.7% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total value of $4,786,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $618,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.16, for a total transaction of $4,786,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $618,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $882.66, for a total value of $482,815.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,990,552.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,583 shares of company stock worth $37,340,540. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $957.63 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $599.42 and a 1 year high of $1,013.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $869.55 and a 200-day moving average of $856.89.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.71 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $35.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

