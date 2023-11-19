Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in argenx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 5.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.25.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $489.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $493.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.93. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $333.07 and a twelve month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

