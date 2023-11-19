Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,672 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,661 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,681,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,152,000 after purchasing an additional 221,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synaptics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,262,000 after acquiring an additional 70,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Synaptics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,030,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,981,000 after acquiring an additional 443,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 306,742 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $441,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $441,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,194.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,477 shares of company stock valued at $923,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $142.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

