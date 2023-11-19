Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the third quarter valued at about $6,807,000. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at about $6,108,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 998.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 453,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 412,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,337,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after buying an additional 297,883 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,920,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

NASDAQ LASR opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $526.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.18.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

