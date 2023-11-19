Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 173,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 27.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Spero Therapeutics

In other news, insider Kamal Hamed sold 39,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $50,159.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,105.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $69,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. Spero Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

