Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,447 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Forrester Research by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Forrester Research by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Forrester Research by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $472.92 million, a PE ratio of 223.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99.

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.44 million. Analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FORR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

