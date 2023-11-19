Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADUS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $85.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.65. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $114.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

