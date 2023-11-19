Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 845,743 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after acquiring an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $19,451,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $12,885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth $12,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

ATGE opened at $55.24 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $368.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,113,017.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,113,017.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,043.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,823 shares of company stock worth $2,779,673 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.