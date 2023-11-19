Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 195.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $153,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $236,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $428,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $153,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $448,154. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEIS opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.40. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

