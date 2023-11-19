Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 12.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Alarm.com Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $58.29 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $221.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.