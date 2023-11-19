Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,345 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,407,000 after buying an additional 73,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,999,000 after buying an additional 166,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,500,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.8 %

FHI stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $270,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Federated Hermes

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.