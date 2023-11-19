American International Group Inc. Acquires 4,635 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $2.19 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $875.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 11,299.86% and a negative return on equity of 113.76%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

