American International Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,172 Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTLE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

VTLE opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Vital Energy news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $300,906.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,546.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VTLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Vital Energy Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

