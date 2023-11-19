American International Group Inc. Has $422,000 Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Standard Motor Products worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of SMP stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $767.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.05%.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $43,308.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,968.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $43,308.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,968.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $43,033.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,705.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,652 shares of company stock valued at $300,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

