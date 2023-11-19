American International Group Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 10.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at B. Riley Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.29%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -156.86%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Agostino Robert P. D purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $106,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,901.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,253,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,398.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Agostino Robert P. D acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $106,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,901.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 62,135 shares of company stock worth $1,985,876 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

See Also

