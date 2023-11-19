American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,540 Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 233,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the second quarter worth $1,446,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 125,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 62.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 7.1% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.97.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

