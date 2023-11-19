American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 62.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 34,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,846,385.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,107,274.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,086 shares of company stock worth $2,056,992. Company insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAH. StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.79. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.29%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

