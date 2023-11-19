American International Group Inc. Sells 123,522 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,522 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPWR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SunPower by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $4.57 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $800.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPWR. Barclays reduced their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.76.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

