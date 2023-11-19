American International Group Inc. Sells 738 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTGT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in TechTarget by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TechTarget by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in TechTarget by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTGT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

TechTarget Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $830.40 million, a P/E ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 0.99.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

