American International Group Inc. Sells 889 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after acquiring an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 3,453,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.57.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIII. KeyCorp raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

