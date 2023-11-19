Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. Sells 30,000 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Stock

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $1,433,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,442,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,896,043.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $46.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.95. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $53.22.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 659,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,227,000 after acquiring an additional 227,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.