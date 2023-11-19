Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 340.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,741. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -179.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 38.78, a current ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,333.33%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

