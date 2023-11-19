Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 83.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,488 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $2,095,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.1% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 519,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $245,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.80. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

