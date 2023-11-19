Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is First National Trust Co’s Largest Position

First National Trust Co reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.9% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $127,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parker Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,391 shares of company stock worth $77,370,046. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.25.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $189.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.76. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

