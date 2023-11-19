Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.7% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NNS Holding purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.

Apple Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $189.69 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,391 shares of company stock valued at $77,370,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

