Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 324,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,245 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 49.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avient

In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Avient Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:AVNT opened at $34.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.23%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

