Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $423,000 Investment in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 126.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $733.54 million, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Eventbrite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

