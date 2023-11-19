Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 40,629 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,629 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,003,000 after buying an additional 289,812 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 868,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 45,682 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,635,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after buying an additional 831,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 199,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $6,083,945.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,552.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 199,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $6,083,945.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,082 shares of company stock worth $6,581,446. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.56. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.