Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 6,828 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of CAE worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,206,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $60,416,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $58,679,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at $27,540,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CAE by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,308,000 after acquiring an additional 834,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

CAE Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CAE stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34.

About CAE

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.