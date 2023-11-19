Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of Green Dot worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Green Dot by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Green Dot by 21.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Green Dot Price Performance

GDOT opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $348.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.26 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

