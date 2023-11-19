Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.64 Million Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,441,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Pitney Bowes worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 874.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,401,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 1,257,694 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 84.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 79,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 36,449 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 50.4% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 139,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,838 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 53.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of PBI stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. The firm has a market cap of $691.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 2.23. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -22.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

