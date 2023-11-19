Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Marqeta worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MQ. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,389,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 115.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 785.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 87.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of MQ stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MQ shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

View Our Latest Report on MQ

Marqeta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.