Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Marqeta worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MQ. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,389,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 115.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 785.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 87.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MQ stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.
