Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 187 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MGK opened at $247.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $248.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.96.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.