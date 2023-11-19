Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,935 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

