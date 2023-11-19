Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,078 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,078 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Kelly Services worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KELYA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kelly Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KELYA opened at $20.80 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $736.32 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KELYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

