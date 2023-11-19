Barclays PLC Acquires 7,788 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average is $72.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

