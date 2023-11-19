Barclays PLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $43,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,434.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on APPF shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. William Blair raised AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $200.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.47 and a beta of 0.85. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.20 and a 52 week high of $211.41.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

