Barclays PLC Raises Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Barclays PLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,969 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after buying an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,787,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 35.9% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,691,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,342,000 after purchasing an additional 710,463 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZIM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.60 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $26.24.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.