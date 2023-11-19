Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 199,733 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Agenus worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agenus by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,154,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,562,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 510,466 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,923,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 551,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 548.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,965,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736,276 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agenus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agenus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 170,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $262,175.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,692,401 shares in the company, valued at $33,406,297.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 201,655 shares of company stock valued at $301,061. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agenus Stock Performance

AGEN opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $263.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.43. Agenus Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.31.

About Agenus

(Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.