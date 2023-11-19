Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Brinker International worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 298.3% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 261,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 195,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $36.25 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brinker International

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.