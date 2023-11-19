Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 260.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $786,420.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,595.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,878 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,309.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.