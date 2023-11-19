ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Downgraded to Hold at R. F. Lafferty

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00. R. F. Lafferty’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 98.02% from the stock’s current price.

CHPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.16.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,678,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,316,970 shares of company stock worth $24,767,903 over the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in ChargePoint by 162.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

