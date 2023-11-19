ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $5.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 147.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Trading Down 35.5 %

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $727.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $25,143.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $26,799.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,396.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $25,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock valued at $24,767,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.