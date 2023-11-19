Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 20.0% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 100,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 383,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Conn’s by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 275,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 37,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CONN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Conn’s Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CONN opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.15 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conn’s Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

