DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,782 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,519,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 812,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 206,903 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DRH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 1.2 %

DRH stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Stories

